IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.76. 8,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,737. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $107.52 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

