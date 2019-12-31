IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA HFXI opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

