IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1633 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

