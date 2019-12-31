IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0187 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

