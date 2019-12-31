IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.37

IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3666 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Shares of CROP stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

