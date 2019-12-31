IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS) Declares $0.35 Annual Dividend

IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3534 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of QLS stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.