IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.42

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

