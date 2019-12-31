IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:SDAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:SDAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SDAG stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

