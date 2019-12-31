IQeon (IQN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,091.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00007567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. IQeon has a market cap of $2.04 million and $17,091.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

