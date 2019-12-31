Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Update

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -178.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

