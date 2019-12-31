iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89.

