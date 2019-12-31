iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $67.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

