iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:PICK)

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of PICK opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

