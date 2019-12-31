iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

SMMD stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

