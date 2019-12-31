Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 441,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,521,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,161,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 518,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,607,000 after buying an additional 507,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,922. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

