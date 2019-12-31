Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 18,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,702,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

