Iungo Market Capitalization Achieves $20,326.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $20,326.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.60 or 0.06023508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.