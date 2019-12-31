J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. J M Smucker posted earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SJM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. 1,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,491. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2,339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.