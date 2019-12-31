J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Receives $112.78 Average PT from Brokerages

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12,607.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185,841 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $103.15 on Friday. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.