Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

