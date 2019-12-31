Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.

