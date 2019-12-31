Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,313 shares.The stock last traded at $0.34 and had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jason Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

