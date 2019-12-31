JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42, 1,250 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

About JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.