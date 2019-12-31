Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 184.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.