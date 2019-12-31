Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JCAP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.43. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

