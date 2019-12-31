Jewel Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $30.47 million and $654,708.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007668 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

