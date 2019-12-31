Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JCTCF opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading comprises about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

