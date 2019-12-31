JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:BBRE)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01.

