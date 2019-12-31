JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.47 ($51.71).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of TLX stock opened at €44.18 ($51.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.27. Talanx has a 52 week low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a 52 week high of €45.88 ($53.35).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.