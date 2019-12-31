JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 220 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

BARC opened at GBX 180.24 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.93. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

