JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1651 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

