JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

JPHY stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

