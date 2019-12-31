JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,375.00

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,375 ($18.09) and last traded at GBX 1,387 ($18.25), with a volume of 5259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($18.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.66.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

