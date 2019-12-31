JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

