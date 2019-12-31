K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 938,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 886,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

LRN opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $813.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.15. K12 has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of K12 by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of K12 by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of K12 by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.