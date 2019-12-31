Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Update

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kaman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kaman has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

