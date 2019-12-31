KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $503,055.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. KARMA has a total market cap of $503,055.00 and $736.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, KARMA has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002141 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

