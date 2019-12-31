KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed its industry year to date. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The results mainly benefited from continued progress of the Returns-Focused Growth plan, given stellar average community count growth of 18% year over year. Although the company’s top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, it remains upbeat about improvement in fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company believes that solid backlog level ($2.3 billion), declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth and favorable demographics will continue providing a healthy backdrop for the housing industry, thereby helping it to grow further in fiscal 2020. However, lower average selling price is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. KB Home has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $7,248,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,462,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 139.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 196.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

