Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $40,456,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.