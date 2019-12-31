Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 18,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $6,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $40,456,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 16.0% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

