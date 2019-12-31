Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

