Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) a €28.00 Price Target

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.67 ($31.01).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €24.54 ($28.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a one year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.21.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

