Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 6,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,165. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,915. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

