Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at C$34.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$25.26 and a 52-week high of C$35.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.