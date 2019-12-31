Kin (KIN) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Kin has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $248,836.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.01333480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Allbit, Stellarport, COSS, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

