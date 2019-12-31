Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.50 ($68.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €61.56 ($71.58) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €61.32 and a 200-day moving average of €52.88.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.