KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 18,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

