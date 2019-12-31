KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised KLA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other KLA news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $432,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 5,663.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 27,967.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after purchasing an additional 619,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $178.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

