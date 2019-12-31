KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KLXE. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of KLXE opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.38.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

