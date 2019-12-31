Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.33

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 287095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Mackie set a C$0.55 target price on Kootenay Silver and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

